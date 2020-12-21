 Skip to main content
Mildred Albright, 88, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 at Forest Park Health Center. She was born on August 21, 1932 in Carlisle to the late Bryan and Martha (Galbraith) Baker.

Surviving are her children, Christine McGillvray of Carlisle, Clarence Albright, Debbie Baum and Linda Albright, all of Newville; 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by siblings, Luther, Dale, Robert, William, and Emma Baker and Betty Fry.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.

