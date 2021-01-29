Mildred A. Krauss

Millie was an avid bowler, continuing into her late 80's to participate in multiple local leagues every week. She medaled in several National Senior Games, winning the gold in Minneapolis in 2015. Millie was an excellent pie maker and would often show thanks or kindness with an apple pie. But Millie put family before everything else. She doted on her children and grandchildren, and always had room in her home and her heart for someone in need. She was an extraordinary woman who did not let anything in life slow her down, taking hardships in stride and sharing her courage and resilience with those she loved. She could fix anything and was never afraid to get her hands dirty, as long as she washed them before dinner. Even after her 90th birthday, she could be found playing Words With Friends on her smartphone or working in her yard. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and she will be dearly missed.