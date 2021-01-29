Mildred A. Krauss

Mildred (Millie) Alice Krauss, wife of the late Paul Krauss and longtime resident of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away Wednesday January 27, 2021, at her daughter's home in Shippensburg, PA.
Millie was an avid bowler, continuing into her late 80's to participate in multiple local leagues every week. She medaled in several National Senior Games, winning the gold in Minneapolis in 2015. Millie was an excellent pie maker and would often show thanks or kindness with an apple pie. But Millie put family before everything else. She doted on her children and grandchildren, and always had room in her home and her heart for someone in need. She was an extraordinary woman who did not let anything in life slow her down, taking hardships in stride and sharing her courage and resilience with those she loved. She could fix anything and was never afraid to get her hands dirty, as long as she washed them before dinner. Even after her 90th birthday, she could be found playing Words With Friends on her smartphone or working in her yard. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and she will be dearly missed.
Millie was born on a farm in Wyatt, Missouri on March 10, 1930 to Tandy Baxter Murphy and Elsie May St. Clair. She was one of fifteen children and was predeceased by each of her siblings. She and Paul married in 1947 and lived in Missouri until 1959 when they moved to Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Millie leaves behind three children, Paula Lewis of Boiling Springs and her husband Ken, Phyllis Little of Shippensburg and her husband Eric, and John Krauss of Boiling Springs and his former wife Shari. She is also survived by grandchildren, Katherine Little, Lyndsay Krauss Carter, Benjamin Little, Jacob Krauss, and Elizabeth Krauss; great-grandchildren, Ava and Roy Carter; and her dog, Flip. Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, their infant son, Albert, and her beloved granddaughter, Jessica Lewis.
No services are planned at this time. Donations in memory of Millie can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or another children's charity of your choice.