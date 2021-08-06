Mila Jean-K Glessner, age 4 of Carlisle died suddenly Tuesday afternoon in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

She was born in Camp Hill, PA on January 20, 2017 to Christina M. Athanasatos and Matthew J. Glessner both of Carlisle, PA.

Mila was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter who was full of life. She was very active, adventurous and inquisitive about everything. She enjoyed dancing, singing and was looking forward to singing in the children's choir at the Carlisle United Methodist Church. She loved everyone and everyone loved her.

She is survived by her mother Christina M. Athanasatos (husband John Gates), Carlisle, father Matthew J. Glessner, Carlisle, sister Mariana C. Athanasatos, Carlisle, maternal grandparents, Angelo and Debra Anthanasatos, Carlisle, paternal grandmother Debbie Sauro, Montana, two step-sisters Lacie and Harleigh Gates, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA. Officiating will be the Rev. Mira A. Hewlett and Father Michael Varvarelis. Interment will be held in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation on Wednesday August 11, 2021 from 9:30 AM until time of services.