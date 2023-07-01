Michelle L. Zimmerman

Michelle L. Zimmerman, 46, of Lititz, entered eternal rest on June 26, 2023, after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer. Born in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of Suzanne (Miller) Pfeiffer and the late Clyde O. Odum III.

She shared over 26 years of marriage, memories, laughs and love with her devoted husband, Fred Zimmerman, Jr. She and Fred met by chance, at her happy place, the beach. They learned quickly that they were like-minded in their dreams and goals and that their future together was meant to be. Together they would create Zimmerman Slate Roofing and continue to run and build it to the success it is today. To pick up and take a road trip on their motorcycle or RV, was a regular occurrence for them. Their goal was to visit all 50 states. Traveling, camping, and boating, were the places Michelle made countless memories, with family and friends. Many of their trips revolved around their son Peyton's motocross career, in which Michelle was his biggest cheerleader and #1 fan. Her concern and care for others was something that Michelle will fondly be remembered for.

As her health declined, her selflessness stayed at the forefront. Her wish in battling cancer was that doctors would learn something new, so that another family would not have to go through what she had been through. Through everything, she always lit up the room with her smile and made everyone she encountered feel warm and loved. Her love will live on in her husband Fred of Lititz; their son, Peyton Zimmerman of Lititz; her mother, Suzanne, wife of Frank Pfeiffer of Wrightsville; a bonus son, Brian Nolt, husband of Kaitlyn of Manheim; a bonus granddaughter, Adley; a brother, Bobby Odum of Quarryville; and her dearest friend and shopping sidekick, Ami Landis of Manheim, as well as many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A Celebration of Michelle's life will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will be held from 1 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Children's Center, secure.jhu.edu/form/children.

