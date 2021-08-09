Michele Rose Hassinger

Michele Rose King Hassinger, born on March 8th, 1954 in Denver, Colorado, died peacefully, surrounded by family members in Carlisle on August 1, 2021. One of 5 children of John and Carol King, she is survived by husband, William Hassinger, and daughters, Danielle Hassinger-Smith (Stanley Smith Jr.), and Sierra Hassinger, her grandchildren Brynlee and Memphis Smith, Josiah, Marcial, and Felicity Jenkins, her step-grandichildren Sydney, Sylvia and Trace Smith, siblings Lloyd King, Nancy King, Carolyn King Lippincott, Patricia King Haddad, and nieces and nephews, Tom, Ben, and John Lippincott, Nicole and Jordan Haddad.

Engaging and full of life, Michele was deeply loved by her family and friends. She graduated from Harrisburg Academy, obtained her BA from Dickinson College, and an MBA from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania. Michele's professional life was very important to her. She made major contributions to many of her employers: Carlisle Syntec, Firestone, Dickinson College, ABC 27, Jacqueline L. Powell & Associates, and most recently for the Mowery entertainment businesses. Her acumen in marketing was valued by all. Her light and memory will always remain in the hearts of many that loved her.