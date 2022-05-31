Michael W. Markowitz

December 25, 1949- May 25, 2022

Michael "Mike" Markowitz, 72, of Newville, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was born on December 25, 1949, in Philadelphia, PA.

Mike lived many lives, but his happiest days were spent farming, smoking the tires on his '77 Corvette, and spending time (especially talking politics) with the people he loved. He was very proud of his Jewish faith and heritage. From 1968-1969, he served with the 2d Battalion, 13th Artillery in Vietnam, during which he earned the Silver Star for gallantry in action and the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Abraham Markowitz, his mother, Margaret Markowitz, and his son, Israel Markowitz. He is survived by his two daughters, Jessica Kratz (husband, Eric), and Sara Markowitz and his two grandsons Tristan and Rowan Kratz, as well as by his beloved neighbors, friends and animals who became family along the way.

A memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Egger Funeral Home, 15 W. Big Spring Ave, Newville. Burial will be private in Arlington National Cemetery, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter (CVAS), 5051 Letterkenny Road, Chambersburg.