Michael P. Moyer

November 02, 1941- October 05, 2022

Michael P. Moyer, 80, of Carlisle, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 5, 2022.

He was born November 2, 1941, in Philadelphia to the late Edwin Forrest and Estelle Ruth (Alt) Moyer.

Michael honorably served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam era. After being discharged from the Army, he lived in Alaska for eleven years while serving in a ministry. Michael was a man of integrity who was generous, friendly, and faithful. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Michael and his wife were members of The Cumberland Valley Church and Michael was a member of the Christian Business Men's Connection. He enjoyed reading so much that he had amassed a collection of thousands of books. His favorite book in his collection was the Bible. Michael enjoyed sitting quietly and listening to hymns or classical music. He was especially fond of songs featuring the piano or violin. Michael worked with computers for many years and was a gifted programmer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Carol Moyer of Carlisle; two sons, Michael "Mike" Moyer Jr. of Carlisle and Aharon Moyer of Florida; one granddaughter, Juliana Moyer of Florida; one niece Lia Koyner of Chester; and one nephew, Eric Moyer of California. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Calvin Moyer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday both at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Michael to The Bethesda Mission, 611 Reily St Harrisburg, PA 17102.

