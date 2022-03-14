Michael "Mike" Wayne Weller of Mt Holly, PA, 62, died unexpectedly February 24th, 2022, at home. He was born August 15th, 1959, in Carlisle, the son of Miles Homer Weller (deceased) and Jo Ann (Casner) Fensterbush.

Mike Graduated from Boiling Springs High School, Class of 1977. Following graduation Mike became a member of the United States Air Force where he was able to serve, visit and travel in Europe. Post his honorable exit from the USAF, Mike ran a transmission business followed by 30+ years in construction that even included building new houses.

Mike was a giver and loved life. He could be found spending time helping family/friends or celebrating life to its fullest. He also had passion for "happy hour", hunting and his Harley.

In addition to his mother & stepmother Linda Wilt, he is survived by his life partner Sherri Cloward, a daughter Dusty Weller (Robert), his sisters Tammy Campbell (Greg) and Wanda Blain, a brother Shawn Fensterbush (Samantha) and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer 2022 for Mike per his wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Td., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.