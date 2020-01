Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Michael L. Newcomer, 67, of Newville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. A visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 followed by a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Chaplain Ed Rabenstein officiating. To view a complete obituary please visit www.Since1853.com.