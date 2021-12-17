 Skip to main content
Michael L. Jacobs

  • 0

Michael L. Jacobs, 74, of Dillsburg, amazing husband, father, Pappy, and friend went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 13th, 2021. For a compete obituary and to sign an online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com

