Michael F. Strine

Mike was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and later the State Police Academy in Hershey. He worked in Cumberland County as a 911 Operator, a prison guard at the county prison, and a paid firefighter at Station #42. Striney, as he was known in the law enforcement community, was formerly a patrolman in Mt. Holly Springs and in Carlisle before being promoted to detective. He served as a detective on the Carlisle Police Force for many years and went on to lead the Cumberland County Drug Taskforce. After retiring from the police force, Mike worked as a detective for the District Attorney's Office. He was currently working as the public safety dispatcher for Dickinson College. He was a member of Elks Lodge #0578 and the Blue Knights of PA. He enjoyed boating and fishing in Ocean City, Maryland, visiting his cottage to relax in West Milton, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. Mike was the former owner of the North Mountain Inn. He found joy in spending time with his grandchildren and bringing them treats from Dunkin Donuts and McDonalds, which he very much enjoyed as well. Mike loved listening to AM talk radio and was a huge fan of Rush Limbaugh and RJ Harris. He was also entertained by the CB radio he installed in his truck.