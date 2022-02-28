Michael F. Strine, 68, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle.
He was born August 27, 1953, in Mechanicsburg to the late Frederick and Isabel (Markle) Strine.
Mike was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and later the State Police Academy in Hershey. He worked in Cumberland County as a 911 Operator, a prison guard at the county prison, and a paid firefighter at Station #42. Striney, as he was known in the law enforcement community, was formerly a patrolman in Mt. Holly Springs and in Carlisle before being promoted to detective. He served as a detective on the Carlisle Police Force for many years and went on to lead the Cumberland County Drug Taskforce. After retiring from the police force, Mike worked as a detective for the District Attorney’s Office. He was currently working as the public safety dispatcher for Dickinson College. He was a member of Elks Lodge #0578 and the Blue Knights of PA. He enjoyed boating and fishing in Ocean City, Maryland, visiting his cottage to relax in Milton, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. Mike was the former owner of the North Mountain Inn. Recently, he found joy in sitting in the parking lot of the Flying J Truck Stop and watching people while listening to his CB radio.
Mike is survived by his four loving children, Dustin M. (wife Michelle) Strine of Carlisle, Corey A. Strine (fiancé Mikayla G. Daugherty) of York, Amanda L. Strine of Carlisle, and Anthony J. Strine (fiancé Ashley N. Parsley) of Mt. Holly Springs; nine grandchildren, Taylor D. Strine, Meadow L. Strine, Isabella C. Strine, Harrison C. Strine, Jeffrey A. Strine, Alec B. Strine, Hennessy J. Strine, Roman A. Strine, and Willow E. Swartz; one sister, Barbara J. Strine of Lemoyne; and his former wife, Dottie L. Strine of Carlisle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Elizabeth K. Strine.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow in Longsdorf Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00—9:00 p.m. on Friday and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday both at the funeral home.
