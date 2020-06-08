× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael Eugene Hudson, 49, of Carlisle, PA passed away on June 5, 2020 at Manor Care, Carlisle. He was born to May (Lively) Hudson of Carlisle and the late Gary Eugene Hudson on January 27, 1971 in Carlisle.

Michael was a graduate of Carlisle High School, class of 1989 and belonged to the Church of God. He liked music, movies and traveling.

In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his brother, Jerry Hudson (Kim) of Carlisle; aunt, Faye Taylor of West Virginia; nieces, Ashley Williams (Johnny) and RaeAnne Hudson both of Carlisle; nephew, Daniel Hudson of Carlisle; great-nephew, Hudson Williams; and cousin, Marianne Flippo (Chad) of New Hampshire.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. William Pipp officiating. A viewing will be held at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home, Mt. Holly Springs, PA.