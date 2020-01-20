Michael D. Gamble

His Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Duncannon Assembly of God, 500 North High Street, Duncannon, with Rev. Dennis Campbell, officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Duncannon. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or at hospiceofcentralpa.org