Michael Burke Devlin passed away on May 1, 2021, at home in Carlisle, PA. He was predeceased by his first wife of 35 years, Carol Ann Andyshak Devlin; his father, James Cornelius Devlin; his mother, Helen Burke Devlin; and his sister, Juliette Devlin Milanese. He is survived by his wife of 7 years, Fran (Ruscavage) Carothers Devlin; his brothers, J. Dennis Devlin and wife Susan of Pittsburgh and H. Barrett Devlin and wife Teresa of North Carolina; three step-children: Nicholas Carothers, Camp Hill; Nathan Carothers, Upper Marlboro, MD; and Lauren Carothers Jelle, Camp Humphreys, South Korea. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, whom he adored, as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Left to mourn his passing are many faithful friends, who stood by his side during his four-year battle with squamous cell carcinoma.

Born in Belle Vernon, PA, Michael Devlin attended Somerset Area schools and graduated in 1967. Even as a student, Mike displayed special qualities and a propensity to serve others. He was nominated "Lion of the Month" in December of '67 by his senior classmates, who chose him based upon the qualities of character, leadership, scholarship, and service to his school and community.