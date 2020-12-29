Michael Billick Jr., age 78 of Carlisle, PA died on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the UPMC Pinnacle West Shore Hospital with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Brownsville (Fayette County), PA to the late Michael Sr. and Anna Marie (Kowalewski) Billick.

Mike retired from the former PPG Industries currently Vitro Architectural Glass after 30 years of service. He honorably served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of his family. There will not be a viewing or visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.