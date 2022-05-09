Michael Amos Dewalt

December 20, 1960- May 06, 2022

Michael Amos Dewalt, 61, of Newville passed away Friday May 6, 2022 in his home.

He was born December 20, 1960 in Carlisle a son of the late Amos A. and Betty Bender Dewalt.

Mike had worked at Wal-Mart as a Courtesy Tech. He was a member of the Newville Church of the Brethren, and was a graduate of Big Spring High School.

He is survived by his wife Linda Kay Shoff Dewalt, one son Jared Davis and his wife Lakesha, one grandson Marquis Mast, three sisters Beverly Stets and her husband George, Kaye Failor and her husband Bob, and Betsy Kurtz; two brothers-in-law David Shoff and his wife Tammy, and Mike Shoff, and one sister-in-law Marianne Herrara and her husband Domingo, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son Jeffrey Davis, and one brother-in-law Butch Kurtz.

A viewing will be held Wednesday May 11, 2022 from 10 to 11 AM in the Newvile Church of the Brethren. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday in the church with Pastor John Hess, and Pastor Jan Custer officiating. Burial will follow in Huntsdale Church of the Brethren Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to the Newville Church of the Brethren 16 Carlisle Road Newville, PA 17241.