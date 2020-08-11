× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael A. Sienkiewicz, 82, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at UPMC Harrisburg.

He was born December 20, 1937 in Doylestown to the late Casimir and Jane (Patton) Sienkiewicz.

Michael worked his entire career as a salesman at C.H. Masland and Sons.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marika Sienkiewicz of Carlisle; his daughter-in-law, Soleidet Meneses of Estonia; and his granddaughter, Ixchel Maria Sienkiewicz of Estonia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Michael Sienkiewicz and two brothers, John and Wilbur Sienkiewicz.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at a later date in Doylestown Cemetery.

