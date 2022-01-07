Merle Credon Rice was born in Centerville, PA on June 29th, 1930 and died on Friday,

December 31st, 2021 in Carlisle - he was 91 years of age. He was the son of Samuel Rice and Helen

Stum Rice. He married Joan Keith of Carlisle and spent 47 wonderful years with her before she passed

away in April, 2013. His brothers and sisters were Roger Rice Sr., Genevieve Orner, Harold Rice, Cyrus

Rice & Alma "Honey" Orner. He was the longest living member of his immediate family.

He graduated from Carlisle High School in 1948 and joined the U.S. Air Force on November

6th, 1950 during the Korean War, initially stationed in Japan. Merle was honorably discharged in

November of 1954. After his military service, Merle returned to Carlisle and took a job with Fairchild

Aircraft in Hagerstown, Maryland. He later landed a management position closer to home with AMP

Corporation, where he worked for 45 years.

Merle was a member of the Carlisle Country Club for 64 years, one of the longest standing

memberships in the club's history. He truly enjoyed golfing and the social atmosphere of the Club, where

he and Joan made many friends. He was also a lifetime member of the Carlisle chapter of the Elks.

Merle was an avid golfer and enjoyed competing in many golf tournements and charity events. Merle

had the chance to golf on some of America's greatest golf courses, from Augusta National, Pebble

Beach and Spyglass Hill, to name a few. But, as the story goes, he was never able to beat Joan at the

game they loved!

Merle was an outstanding cook and enjoyed good food and wine, especially sharing oysters and

other seafood up and down the East Coast. Many of his friends and family enjoyed parties hosted by

Merle and Joan, where he was often the life of the party.

Merle and Joan loved to travel and would get on a golf course at many of their destinations, from

St. Thomas, Hilton Head, Vermont to California. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. We recall the

many stories of hunting pheasant and rabbit in the fields around Centerville as well as deer hunting at his

father's cabin in Perry County. Merle's experiences were vast, from traveling two days into the

backcountry to a "hidden" lake region for a guided fishing adventure in northern Canada or hunting elk

in Montana with his buddy from Carlisle who owned a hunting lodge.

Merle will be truly missed by his nieces and nephews and many great friends. We have so many

fond and loving memories of Merle. He lived an incredible life and knew how to enjoy it to the fullest.

Hope you're enjoying that glass of red wine with Joanie! Cheers to you Merle!