Medora I. Stoneberger

April 21, 1942- November 11, 2022

Medora I. Stoneberger, 80, of Newville passed away Friday November 11, 2022 in her home.

She was born April 21, 1942 in Erie, PA a daughter of Alvin M. and Blanche E. Burton Linn.

She was a member of the Newville Cowboy Church.

Medora was survived by her husband A. Earl Stoneberger, one son Lenny Stoneberger, and his wife Koren; two grandchildren Damien P. Stoneberger and Destiny N. Stoneberger; three sisters Sarah Abdurachman, Rose Jones, and Tina Humbert; four brothers Alvin Linn Jr., Samuel Linn, Thorney Linn, and Danny Linn; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters Clara Watson and Edna Baker, and two brothers Carl Linn, and Joe Linn.

A viewing will be held Wednesday November 16 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.