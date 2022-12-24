Maxine H. Pannebaker

December 23, 1944- December 19, 2022

Maxine H. Pannebaker, 77, of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, in her home. She was born December 23, 1944, in Loysville, PA, to the late Earl M. Hess and Linda H. Stahley Kile.

Maxine worked for Bonton in the customer service department store and was a former owner/operator of Pannenbaker Beauty Salon. She was a member of the Waggoners United Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in the American Cancer Relay for Life.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Pannebaker of Carlisle; children, Monique P. (Edward) Wallace of Carlisle and Earl E. Pannebaker of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Mariah and Dane Varner, and Tyler, Ryan, and Adam Pannebaker.

Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese officiating. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waggoners United Methodist Church, 1271 Longs Gap Road, Carlisle, PA 17013. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.