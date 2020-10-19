Max A. Fahnestock, 89, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at West Shore Hospital. He was born July 3, 1931 to the late Ellis and Maude (Strohm) Fahnestock in Mt. Holly Springs.

Max graduated in 1949 from Hershey Industrial School (now Milton Hershey School). He also earned 2 degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and served 4 years in the U.S. Navy. After graduating from Pitt, he worked for Bell of PA and AT&T in engineering and commercial real estate. He had Professional Engineers and Real Estate Licenses in PA, NJ, and CO. Max was active in the Mt. Holly Springs community serving on Borough Council and playing and coaching baseball. Max was also a member of the Eagles and American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris (Barnd) Fahnestock and children, Vicki of Mt. Holly Springs and Jeffrey of Pikesville, MD. Also surviving are a sister, Phyllis Lowe of Will Street and a brother, David of Palmyra, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by brothers, Robert, John, Curtis (Jack), Donald, Theodore and Duane and sisters Dorothee DeBolt and Bernice Cawley.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.