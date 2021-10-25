Mavis L. Cotter, 93, of Carlisle, PA, passed away on October 23, 2021, in her residence. She was born January 31, 1928, in Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan, Canada, to the late Thomas and Mary Ida (Chevier) Williams.

Mavis worked at PNB Bank, Philadelphia, in filing. She was a member of the St. Patrick Church, Carlisle. She was an avid reader, a gifted crocheter, and loved to dance.

She is survived by her children, Karen Baker (William) of Carlisle, Constance Greenlee (William) of Norristown, and Kevin Cotter (Luann) of Virginia; thirteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her sister.

A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the St. Patrick Church at 11:00 AM with Father Javed Kashif officiating. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore, Ave, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.