Maurita Boyd Diller, age 96 of Carlisle, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings. She was born August 14, 1924 in Carlisle.

Maurita was a 1942 graduate of Carlisle High School. She was a member of the Meeting House Church.

Surviving her are her children, Judy (Bruce) Kronheim; Cindy (Mark) VanCleave and Kenneth Diller, grandchildren Scott (Heather) Kronheim; Deborah (Mike) Wolfe, Linda (Steven) Gauvry, Karen VanCleave, Emily (Bill) Hardy and Lisa (Garrick) Olsen and great-grandchildren Braden, Delaney and Bryson Kronheim; Anna, Alicia and Kyle Wolfe, Caitlin (daughter Rogue), Alexis, Steven and Joshua Gauvry, Madeline and Colter Hardy and Caitlin and Andrew Olsen.

Maurita was preceded in death by her husband, George Diller; sister, Ruth Bloser and brother, Creedon Boyd.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Maurita will be laid to rest beside her husband at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial donations be made to the Meeting House Church.

