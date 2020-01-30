Maude N. DeFrance

Maude (Nevins) DeFrance of Carlisle, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

She was born in Norfolk, VA in 1935, the daughter of the late Admiral Joseph and Mrs. Maude (Merriman) Nevins and was also the stepdaughter of the late Mrs. Ruth Clevenger Nevins.

Maude graduated from St. Agnes Episcopal School, Alexandria, VA and later attended Mary Washington College, Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Carlisle where she served on the Vestry and for many years was a member of the Altar Guild. Maude was a Charter Member and Past President of PEO Sisterhood Chapter BI in Carlisle.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Rude DeFrance of Carlisle; one son, Jesse (wife Sandy) DeFrance of Lexington, SC; two daughters, Lucretia DeFrance of Carlisle and Mary (husband Greg) Withers of Roanoke, VA; three grandchildren, Emily (husband Jeremiah) Clever, Andrew Withers, and Harrison Withers; and one great-granddaughter, Zoey Clever.

A celebration of life reception will be held from 4:00—6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Carlisle Country Club, 1242 Harrisburg Pike Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.