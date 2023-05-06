Matthew Daniel McCorkel

December 18, 1990- April 30, 2023

Matthew Daniel McCorkel, age 32, of Carlisle, PA, transitioned tragically as a result of an automobile accident on Sunday, April 30, 2023. He was born on December 18, 1990, in Harrisburg, PA to Joseph B. and Susan J. (Metzger) McCorkel.

Matthew loved the outdoors, attending music shows and festivals. His mischievousness and sense of humor were legendary.

In addition to his parents, Matthew is survived by his brother Michael D. McCorkel and his wife Jennifer of Mechanicsburg, sister Julie K. McCorkel and her companion Ben Stevens of Denver, CO, and brother Shane J. McCorkel and his companion Rosie Russo of Carlisle; nieces Nora and Lindsay McCorkel and nephew Luke McCorkel. He is also survived by numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his beloved dog Heidi.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Mechanicsburg Church of The Brethren, 301 Gale St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Matthew's name may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign online guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.