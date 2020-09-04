Mary Swartz

Mary, 70, of Mechanicsburg, died Tuesday. Mary's survivors include her husband, Elden "Bud" Swartz; her two sons: Matthew and Paul. You may remember Mary from: Camp Hill Presbyterian Church.
Join Mary's family for her viewing at 11:00 and service at 12:15 on Wednesday at Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, (717) 766-3421. Read Mary's full obituary, view her memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign her official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.
