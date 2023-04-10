Mary A. Stum

October 14, 1993- April 03, 2023

Mary A Keeseman Stum, 90, of Trenton, TN, and formerly of Newville passed away April 3, 2023 at home with her family by her side.

She was born October 14, 1932 in Hopewell Twp. A daughter of Albert and Virgie Hurley Keeseman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Junior P. Stum who died December 23, 1993.

Mrs. Stum enjoyed gardening, taking care of her family and puzzels.

She was a member of McClures Gap Church of God, Newville.

Mrs. Stum is survived by three children Susan (Gary) Noble of Shippensburg, David (Kimberly) Stum of Trenton, TN, and Mark (Bettie) Stum of Newburg, one sister Velva Charles of Carlisle, eight grandchildren three step-grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by 5 sisters, 7 brothers, and one great grandchild.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday April 12, in the Egger Funeral Home Inc. 15 W. Big Spring Ave. Newville. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM in the funeral home, Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.