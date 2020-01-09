Mary Sheets, 83, of Bloserville passed away peacefully January 7, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mary was born August 2, 1936 in Bolivar, Missouri the daughter of Roy F. and Maude Johnson Beaman.
Mary was retired from JJ Max in Mechanicsburg. She attended St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Carlisle, and was a member of the church choir and Circle One. She was a member of the Carlisle Musical arts club and attended every local concert and musical that she was able to get to. She had many friends and was known for writing letters of encouragement to anyone who needed a smile. She enjoyed going on bus trips with the Newville Church of the Brethren and thought of them as extended family.
She is survived by one daughter Amy Sallee and her husband Given, one son David R. Sheets of Ohio, five grandchildren Erin Sheets, Brian Sheets, Matthew Sallee, Kyle Sallee, and Allison Sallee; and one great-grandson Given.
The family would like to thank everyone at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all of the tender loving care that she received while she was there.
Her memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carlisle at 11:00 AM Thursday March 5, 2020, with Rev. Titus Clarke and Rev. Carol Bowman officiating.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cantate Carlisle P.O. Box 674 Carlisle, PA 17013.
