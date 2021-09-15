Mary R. Shields, 100, went peacefully to her eternal home on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Born on June 20, 1921, in Mechanicsburg, PA, she was the daughter and second born to the late Daniel and Mary (Martin) Ritter.

Mary was granted permission to leave school to help at home, thus her life's hard work began much earlier than most. In 1939 she met her future husband and they married on December 20, 1941. She was a lifelong farmers wife, who loved working along side her husband and gardening. After retiring from the farm, she worked part time for Wayne Noss Flowers and later Royer's Flowers.

She has read her Bible through several times and taught in the Children's Department of most of the churches to which she belonged. She was currently a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Carlisle where in addition to teaching, she loved to help with hoagie sales, basement sales, and to make our famous apple dumplings. Her pride and joy was her huge garden where she spent much of her time from spring through fall.