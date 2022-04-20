Mary Porterfield "Gerrie" Estes

April 22, 1946- April 16, 2022

Mary Porterfield "Gerrie" Estes, age 75, was born April 22, 1946, in Richmond, VA. Death was swallowed up in victory when she cast off her earthly body and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 16, 2022, just shy of her 76th Birthday. She was born and raised in Richmond, VA to her parents Nellie and Guy Porterfield, their only child who said she was perfect, and they didn't need any more.

She was married to Philip Douglas "Doug" Stone and they had 2 children, Paul and Nancy. She later married Malcolm "Mac" Estes who preceded her in death in December 2014.

She found her niche working in the Insurance Industry. First as a secretary and clerk typist in the claims department then working her way up to Clerical Supervisor.

After her retirement, she spent her days in the flower beds around her home as well as taking care of her father, husband and at times her children.

Mary is survived by her 2 children, Paul and Nancy Stone, her daughter in law Lisa, Paul's 4 Children and Lisa's 4 children, 8 Great Grandchildren and several cherished cousins, friends and in laws in PA, VA, NC and TX. Some of these treasured friends she knew her entire life.

We will always love you dearly Mama and miss you until the day we are reunited.

A Celebration of her Life will be held later date

