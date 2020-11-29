Mary P. Garman, 95, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle. She was born on November 17, 1925 in Lower Frankford Twp., Cumberland County and was a daughter of the late Clark O. and Myrtle M. (Miller) Thumma

Mary retired in 1988 from Carlisle Area School District after 32 years of service as a cafeteria cook. She is a member of Carlisle First Church of God and was a former member of Grace United Methodist Church, Carlisle.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years Edwin R. Garman, two sons, Kenneth E. Garman of Clearwater, FL and Karl R. (Carol) Garman of Gettysburg, sister Evelyn J. Sheaffer of Carlisle, three grandchildren; Stacey Haynes, Kelly DeLong and Jennifer Sunders, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by brothers, Lester G. and Ralph K. Thumma and sisters, Mildred A. Lebo, Romaine E. Lehman and Cecil L. Herr.

A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle First Church of God, 705 Glendale St., Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.