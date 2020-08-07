Mary Martha Trimmer

Born in Carlisle PA on November 5, 1921, she graduated from Carlisle High School in 1939. Known by her middle name, Martha, she was always a hard worker. As a young girl, she worked to help financially support her parents and their 7 children during the Great Depression. She worked at Trimmer's 5 and dime and Kinney's Shoe Factory. As a young widow raising a young son, she helped cook daily along with her Aunt Helen Rebert for her Uncle Paul's hired workers. Once her youngest child, Brenda, entered Kindergarten, Martha began working as a floral designer at George's Flowers first for Duff and Ruth George and later for Jimmie and Nancy George. That career lasted over 40 years and well onto Martha's 8th decade of life. She was preceded in death by her parents Anna Mary Sollenberger McKinney and George Heath McKinney, 1st husband Colver Benjamin Breneman (killed at the age of 24 during WWII) and 2nd husband Harold Gleim Trimmer, one daughter Nancy Jean Trimmer, one great granddaughter, Alexa Madison Byers, three brothers: James Leon McKinney, George Donald McKinney, Marlin McKinney, and two sisters: Esther McKinney Tritt and Doris Marie McKinney Creek. Martha is survived by one son Benjamin L. Breneman of Harrisburg, two daughters Doris Shervanick of Las Vegas, NV and Brenda Trimmer of Mechanicsburg. She is also survived by her youngest sister Helen Louise Barrick of Clearwater FL, six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.