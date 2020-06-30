× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lucille Reese Shriner, 79, of Carlisle passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 in her home.

She was born February 11, 1941 in Shippensburg the daughter of Paul and Edna Mae Swanger Reese.

She is survived by her husband Frederick Lee Shriner, whom she married August 26, 1960, and would of celebrated 60 years this summer.

She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School, and Shippensburg State Teacher's College, she taught in the Big Spring School District for 30 years at Frankford Elementary School. Her passions in teaching were Native Americans and Pennsylvania history and geography. She was an amazing potter and gardener.

She was the strongest woman her children ever knew, and the greatest wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

In addition to her husband she is survived by four children Gretchen Morrison and her husband Steven of Carlisle, Karen Shriner of Reading, Eric Shriner and his wife Carol of Newville, and Nicholas Shriner and his wife Suzanne of Mt. Holly Springs; seven grandchildren Grant Dominic Morrison and his wife Katherine, Meredith Shriner, Andrew Shriner, William Shriner, Hans Shriner, Mary Shriner, and Sophia Shriner; and two great-grandchildren Wesley and Reese.