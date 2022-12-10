Mary Louise Gross

August 31, 1945- December 08, 2022

Mary Louise Gross, 77, of Mechanicsburg, entered peacefully into her Heavenly home on December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born in Carlisle on August 31, 1945, to Edith C. (Shope) Eckart of Mechanicsburg and the late James V. Eckart.

Her legacy was the love and care she gave to her family and everyone who came in contact with her, to include her patients at Masland & Associates where she was a medical assistant for 13 years after graduating from YTI Career Institute. Previous to that she was owner of Gross' Greenhouses. She was a 1964 graduate of Boiling Springs High School. Mary was a member of the Reformed Mennonite Church, Middlesex, near Carlisle. She was married 37 years to the late Robert L. Gross.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one son Daniel L. (Jodie) Gross, two daughters, Sherry (Russ) Bechtel and Beth Gross, three grandsons, Shawn Gross, Tyler Bechtel and Cory Bechtel, one granddaughter Jennifer Gross, one sister Debra Stelmach, one brother James (Debbie) Eckart and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Minister Glenn Gross officiating. Burial will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. Donations can be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. To send condolences please visit www.EwingBrothers.com.