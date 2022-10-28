Mary Lewis Billman

March 20, 1942- October 06, 2022

Mary Lewis Billman, 80, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home.

Born March 20, 1942 in Mechanicsburg the daughter of the late Gladys P. (Hollinger) and Benjamin F. Lewis.

Mary was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School, Class of 1960. She was a member of the Immanuel Alliance Church, Mechanicsburg. Mary loved playing the piano and the organ.

Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years: G. Thomas Billman. Son: Matthew L. Billman and wife Jennifer A.H. Billman. Granddaughters: Savannah A. Billman and Malaysia L. Billman. Sister: Cynthia Stone and husband Eric Stone. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary will be laid to rest at future date at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mary's name to the Homeland Hospice of Harrisburg, PA 717-221-7890.

Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society.