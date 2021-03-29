Mary Lee Gerard

In 1954 she married U.S. Army Lieutenant Robert Gerard and moved to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. During her husband's military career, she raised their growing family as they lived in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina; Ft. Benning, Georgia; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Camp Wolters, Texas; Verona, Italy; Springfield Virginia; New Shrewsbury, New Jersey; and Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Mary Lee's life was focused on family and faith. She was wholly and selflessly dedicated to her husband and her eight children. She volunteered as a leader in the Carlisle Barracks Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) and with the American Red Cross working at the Dunham Army Hospital. She was an active member in the Sodality of Our Lady and for years served a weekly Adoration at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She fully lived her almost ninety years in service to her family and her faith, a shining star and example for all of us.