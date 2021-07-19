Mary L. Lebo, age 84 of Carlisle died on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born in Whitesboro, Texas on June 18, 1937 to the late Jesse and Rilla Brown Wilkinson and was the widow of James L. Lebo who died on October 28, 2016.

Mary retired as an accountant from Giant Foods after thirty plus years of service. She was an active member of the Tree of Life Church in Carlisle.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer I. Harden (husband Robert), Hershey, PA, brother, Jesse Wilkinson, Walla Walla, Washington, nephew, Kenneth E. Wolfe Jr. (wife Theresa) Carlisle,

Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Tree of Life Church 50 K. Street, Carlisle with her pastor the Rev. Eric N. Mosemann officiating. Interment will be in the Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Mary’s name be made to the Tree of Life Church 50 K. Street, Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

