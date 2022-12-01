Mary L. Wanyo, 77, of Boiling Springs, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at her residence. She was born October 20, 1945, in Hazleton, PA to the late Stephen and Anna J. (Matsko) Bodnar. Mary was the widow of John C. Wanyo who passed in December of 2000. Mary was a very caring and giving woman. She devoted her life to her family and her faith. Mary was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Some of the ministries she actively served at her church include: Seven Sisters, Shrine Church Sacristy, CCW, Missionaries of the Poor, and St. Gabriel's Ministry. Mary truly lived a life of servitude. She is survived by two loving daughters, Rita M. (husband Joseph) Cawley of Boiling Springs and Mary W. (husband Barry) Goodwin of Raleigh, NC; five grandchildren, Andrew Cawley, Matthew Cawley, Jack Goodwin, Avery Goodwin, and Ben Goodwin; and numerous extended family members including aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive Carlisle, PA 7015 with Rev. Donald Bender as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 152 East Pomfret Street Carlisle, PA 17013. The family would like to express its profound gratitude to Homeland Hospice staff for the wonderful care they provided for Mary. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.