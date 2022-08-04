Mary Kathryn Spotts Irwin "Katie"

June 15, 1929- August 01, 2022

Katie Irwin died on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the age of 93 at the Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was the widow of Harold S. Irwin Jr. attorney.

Katie was born in Carlisle to Lee and Roland Spotts on June 15, 1929. She graduated from Carlisle High School in 1947 and Shippensburg University in 1974. Katie worked as a paralegal in the offices of Irwin, Irwin and Irwin after graduation.

She served on the Helen Stevens Mental Health Board, President of both the Carlisle Republican Women and Cumberland County Republican Women. After her conversion to the Lord Jesus Christ in 1951, she and her husband became founding members of Grace Baptist Church where she taught Women Sunday School for 22 years, acted as director of Daily Vacation School, and managed Grace Baptist Book Store.

In 1981 Katie became a founding member of Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church where she taught women's Bible Studies, was a member of the Library, Outreach and Christian Education Committees. She also spoke in various local Sunday Schools, Christian Women's Clubs and Women's Retreats.

After the death of her husband, Katie lived in Florida for 17 years where she taught women's Bible Studies and participated in jail ministry in both Collier and Henry Counties and later at Cumberland County Prison, Carlisle. She also participated in music ministry for almost 70 years, piano, organ, and vocal, including Florida Baptist Singing Women, Cape Coral Community Chorus and the Southwest Florida Symphony Chorus.

Katie was predeceased by her husband, Harold S. Irwin, Jr. in 1986. She leaves 5 children: Harold S. (wife Kate) Irwin III of Carlisle, Rebecca Irwin (husband John) Walter of Fayetteville, GA, Timothy E. (wife Barb) Irwin of Boiling Springs, Jonathan J. Irwin of Carlisle, and Rachel Irwin (husband Philip) Shaw of Boiling Springs. She also leaves behind, 18 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

If there has been anything accomplished by this life it is because of the grace of God through faith in his Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, and by God working in this life both to will and to do his good pleasure.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church, 14 Westminster Drive Carlisle, PA 17013 with the Rev. Matt Purdy officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Westminster Cemetery officiated by Rev. Decherd Stevens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Katie to Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church Book of the Month Program, 14 Westminster Drive Carlisle, PA 17013

