Mary Jane Weidner, 81, formally of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home in Hanover, PA. Born July 22, 1938 in Carlisle, PA to the late George and Mary (Baker) Kuhn, she was the widow of Donald D. Weidner. Mary Jane worked for a florist in Hanover and was a lifetime member of the VFW # 7343 Ladies Auxiliary, Mt. Holly Springs. She enjoyed crocheting and making candy for family and friends.
Mary Jane is survived by her sons, David L. and Gary L. Weidner, both of Hanover; grandchildren, Scott, Staci, Samantha, and Garrett Weidner; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Ada Myers of Gardners, Eleanor Marks of Carlisle, Charles Kuhn and Christine Rafalski, both of Boiling Springs, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. Please visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA.