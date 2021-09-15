Mary Jane Stoey

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 11 AM at Grace Bible Church, 2327 Hoffman Rd., Greencastle, PA 17225, where Pastors Herm Fisler and Herb Busick will officiate. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 6 - 9 PM in the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225 and on Monday one hour prior to the service at the above church and address. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery. The family would like to extend our appreciation to Grane Hospice for the loving care they provided. Contributions may be made to Grane Hospice in her loving memory, at 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011. "In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one can fill". Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.