Mary Jane Keller

Mary Jane (Muth) Keller, 92, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, died peacefully at home on November 25, 2022. She was born January 26, 1930, in Emmaus, Pennsylvania to Edwin and Helen (Hunsberger) Muth. Mary graduated from Emmaus High School in 1947, Temple University Dental Hygiene School in 1950 and Penn State University in 1978. After working many years as a dental hygienist and teacher, she worked in dental insurance administration at PA Blue Shield. In 1986, she and her husband, Gerald "Joe" Keller, started Kellerhaus Bed & Breakfast on their 20-acre farm in Carlisle, PA, where many family holidays were spent. Passionate about service, she volunteered on numerous mission trips, the most recent in 2018 to Tanzania with Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waynesboro, PA. She also frequented nursing homes and cancer centers with her therapy dog Henri to provide comfort and emotional support. An avid quilter and baker, she enjoyed sharing the products of her passions with family and friends. She will be remembered for her candid and genuine disposition and for how active she remained throughout her life, running marathons at age 50, singing in the church choir, playing bridge and walking her dog daily.She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joe Keller (2009), and son Dwight (2011). She is survived by her children Scott (Deborah), Craig (Ella Wilson), Brett (Hope Rossman), daughter-in-law Beth (Joe Dunbar), Jayne (Bill Thorne), Joel (Colleen O'Donnell), and Roger (Sarah), 19 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held on January 7, 2023 at 1pm - St. Paul Lutheran Church 201 W Louther St., Carlisle, PA. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network - pancan.org. Arrangements are by SimpleChoice Cremation Services, Inc., Chambersburg. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.simple-choicecremation.com.