Mary Jane Horn
March 26, 1937 - June 5, 2023
Mary Jane Horn, 86, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 5, 2023.
A viewing will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Pastor Jim Bonsell officiating. Interment will be in Westminster Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.
Memorial contributions may be made to the https://humanesocietyhbg.org/get-involved/donate/ To view a complete obituary visit www.EwingBrothers.com.