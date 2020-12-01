Mary Jane Aichele

Born February 14, 1924 in Plainfield, Cumberland County, PA, she was the daughter of John and Sarah (Deitch) Zimmerman and the widow of Sylvester "Bud" Aichele. She is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Carol Aichele of Malvern, PA, Gary and Wendy Aichele of Washington, VA, and Jeff and Susan Aichele of Middletown, MD; her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Steve and Tracy Aichele of Boiling Springs, PA, Kate and John Murphy of Berwyn, PA, Tom and Rebecca Aichele of Berwyn, PA, Anne Aichele and Mark Giarusso of Arlington, VA, Molly Aichele and Matt McDonald of Berwyn, PA, Lauren and Will Good of Annapolis, MD, Sarah and Kyle Greenville of Middleton, MD, and Allison and Wes Viner of Princeton, NJ; her seventeen great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Bud Aichele, Sally, Eleanor and Bill Murphy, Andrew, Christopher and Benjamin Aichele, Ted and Elena McDonald, Isabelle, Annie and Nate Good, Theodore and Henry Greenville, and Paxton and Jonathan Viner; her sister, Shirley Weston; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers and their wives, George and Julia Zimmerman and Richard and Doris Zimmerman, her sisters and their husbands, Dorothy and Mike Warner and Lois and Ed Miller, and her brother-in-law, Donald Weston.