Mary J. Hulbert, 91, formerly of Mechanicsburg, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at The Woods at Cedar Run in Camp Hill, PA . A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 12:00 pm in the Dillsburg Brethren in Christ Church, 18 East Harrisburg St., Dillsburg. A visitation will be held Saturday from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at the church. Burial will be held in the Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle prior to the service at 10:00 am. For a complete obituary and to sign an online guestbook please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com