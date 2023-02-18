Mary J. Harter

May 27, 1930- February 06, 2023

Mary J. Harter, 92, of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023.

She was born May 27, 1930, in Jackson, MI to the late Richard D. and M. Genevieve (True) Perrine.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, LTC USMC Ret. Robert H. Harter of Carlisle; one daughter, Aleatha (husband Melvin) Hatcher of Greensboro, NC; two sons, COL US Army Ret. Robert (wife Beth) Harter of Hawaii and James (wife Yvonne) Harter of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Carroll A. (wife Carlene) Perrine of Jackson, MI; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and Earl Perrine; and one granddaughter, Mary-Grace Katherine Ziegler.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Faith Chapel, 1453 Holly Pike Carlisle, PA 17015. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Houghton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary to Officers Christian Fellowship, 3784 South Inca, Englewood, CO 80110-3405.

