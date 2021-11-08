Mary J. Brownewell, 75, of Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born March 16, 1946, in Carlisle to the late George and Clara (Bricker) Fenicle.

Mary was a 1964 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School. She worked as a cook for 40 years at Howard Johnson and Roy Rogers at the Plainfield Plaza before her retirement. Mary was a life member of the Bonny Brook Riding Club. She was an avid hunter, loved horseback riding, and enjoyed camping with her family.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, John M. Brownewell Jr. of Carlisle; her son, John M. Browewell III of Carlisle; three siblings, Robert (wife Patricia) Brenneman of York, Nancy (husband Hank) LeFlame of York, and George (wife Dixie) Fenicle of Carlisle; and one sister-in-law, Gerry Brenneman of New Cumberland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Simon and one brother, William Brenneman.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 6060.

