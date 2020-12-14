Mary Isabel McCoy

Mary was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, class of 1942 and retired from AMP, Inc. She was a faithful and long-time member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and the adult Sunday school class.

Surviving are her 5 sisters, Romaine Mackey, Erma (William) Heffelbower, Marie (Ronald) Tanger, Katherine (Richard) Snyder and Doris (Ralph) Griffie; and sister-in-law, Etta M. McCoy. Also surviving are 7 nephews, 3 nieces, several great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Norris McCoy and Martha Jane Wolf. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Plant officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 520 Park Drive, Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.