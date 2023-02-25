Mary Ann Heddleson

September 1, 1927 – February 17, 2023

On Friday, February 17, 2023, Mary Ann Beatty Heddleson passed away peacefully at the Kaplan House in Danvers, MA. She was a resident in Nichols Village, Groveland, MA, where she lived since October 2019 after moving from her prior home in Carlisle, PA. She is predeceased by her husband Clement Heddleson, her son Richard Heddleson, and her son in law, Brian Bentz. She is survived by her three daughters, Cathryn Gillis, Nancy Wile, and Molly Bentz, her daughter in law Linda Heddleson, ten grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

She had a full life for 95 years and touched the hearts and souls of many people. Born and raised in Columbus, OH. She attended Park College in Missouri, but had to return home to help her widowed mother. When she returned home, she found that her room had been rented to an engineering student who was attending Ohio State University. That handsome young engineer ended up becoming her beloved husband for 52 years. They started their family in Cincinnati Ohio, and raised them in Valley Forge, PA, and Kensington, MD.

She was a full-time homemaker, mother, and constant volunteer for Girl Scouts, PTA, church organizations, PEO, the Smithsonian Museum and the U.S. National Park Service. She received an award for having the most volunteer hours at Monocacy National Battlefield in Frederick, MD volunteering into her 80's.

Her passions included music, travelling, sewing, knitting, reading and most of all, bridge. She and Clem travelled extensively visiting countries on 5 of the 7 continents. She sewed 2 of her daughter's wedding dresses and many of their outfits growing up. She has knitted for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and completing a beanie hat just one month before her passing. She was in two book groups at Nichols Village and played bridge three times a week up until the middle of January. The high point of her final week was she solved Wordle on February 14th with her first try.

She will be buried with her husband and son in Ohio, in a private service.